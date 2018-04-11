Pot plant poisoner at work on Baywest Boulevard

About a dozen municipal plants on Baywest Boulevard in Port Elizabeth have died after an oily substance was poured into the pots.

Ward 39 councillor Margaret De Andrade made the discovery during a routine meeting on Baywest Boulevard on Monday.

De Andrade said she was shocked to find 13 plants dying because oil had been poured in the pots. She shared pictures on Facebook, calling on residents to report any suspicious behaviour.

“An official informed me that when the plants were being watered on Friday they noticed that the water did not [seep down],” she said.

“If you damage any municipal property you are liable and will be severely fined.”

De Andrade said the Monday meeting was to discuss plans to place more pots on Baywest Boulevard and Cape Road.

“We have [subsequently] made the decision to remove all the pots from that section and place them on Cape Road,” she said.

A drive up Baywest Boulevard yesterday revealed that piles of sand from the pots had been dumped on the pavement.