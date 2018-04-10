Shacks rise again at ‘Malema’s Village’

A handful of defiant residents have started to rebuild their shacks at the informal settlement called “Malema’s Village”.

Some residents were digging the foundation for their shacks with poles, while about 20 other families watched from a hill after being evicted from the land by the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality.

Hundreds of families living in the recently named “Malema’s Village” were left homeless last week after municipal officials demolished their shacks, with police firing rubber bullets at anyone seen protesting.

The area resembled a war zone from early in the morning last Thursday, with nearby roads blocked with burning tyres, rocks and other debris.

Police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said yesterday the situation was calm and no further incidents had been reported.

A 35-year-woman, who asked not to be named, said “Malema’s Village” was the only hope of building her own home.

“Where else must we go? We cannot continue to raise them [our children] under the roofs of our parents,” she said.

Human settlements political head Nqaba Bhanga insisted it was illegal to occupy municipal land.

He said his department was implementing the call by President Cyril Ramaphosa to evict illegal occupiers.

A 45-year-old man, who also asked not to be named, likened “Malema’s Village” to a promised land.

“It holds so much hope and aspiration for us and the future generation,” he said.

“The municipality must simply develop it while we continue to reside here.

“There is no way to get rid of us.”