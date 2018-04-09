Family’s hopes dashed as daughter’s body found

A grieving Motherwell family told yesterday how they waited in hope that their daughter would return home safe and unharmed.

Their hopes were dashed when they received a call that a body, matching the description of Nomazibulo Masebe, 29, had been found in bushes near Scribante Cement, near Motherwell.

They had then identified Masebe’s body at the morgue at the New Brighton police station.

The body of the mother of one was found between the M17 and old Grahamstown road on Friday by a cattle herder who contacted the police, spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said.

“She was found under rubble and bushes. At this stage, the cause of death is unknown,” Beetge said.

Masebe was found naked from the waist down and had bruises and scratches on her legs.

Her aunt, Nosipho Masebe, said the family had last seen her on March 31, when she came to the house to change her clothes.

“She has a nine-year-old girl and she’s never gone that long without seeing her,” she said.

Nosipho described her niece as someone who had a lot of friends.

Another aunt, Nomandla Masebe, said even though her niece was unemployed, she had made sure that her daughter had everything she needed.