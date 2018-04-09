Rescued scuba divers describe how they drifted for three hours off PE

Two Port Elizabeth scuba divers were found, exhausted but alive, drifting more than 8km away from where they went missing on Sunday morning.

The alarm was raised shortly after 9am when dive instructor Juan Snyman, 45, and Advanced Open Water Dive student Rezano Damoense, 36, surfaced a few kilometres from where they had initially started their dive.

The men were part of a group of five divers who were doing a recreational dive at Zephyr’s Wall, a dive site about 5km from the Cape Recife Nature Reserve.

Snyman, co-owner of Elite Scuba in Walmer, was taking Damoense on his first 30m deepdive to qualify for the next leg of his training.

Snyman said later the alarm had been raised after the skipper failed to see them when they surfaced from their morning dive.

“We surfaced about 100m from the boat,” he said.

“We were obviously taken adrift by the current, which is very common when you dive.

“Usually, you raise your surface marker buoy and the skipper sees where you are and comes to collect you.

“Our two marker buoys were inflated and raised but because of the angle of the sun and the glare on the sea, the skipper and people on the boat were looking directly into the sun.

“We saw them but they could not see us.”

Snyman said when he realised they had not been spotted, they started blowing the emergency whistles fitted to their gear.

“When he [skipper] could not find us, he raised the alarm for more people to join the search.”

The two divers, meanwhile, had already inflated their buoyancy control device to allow them to float with little effort.

Two sea rescue boats joined a search involving five other boats and the metro Emergency Medical Services helicopter, while police divers prepared to search the original dive site.

The seven boats‚ spaced 100 metres apart‚ were used to conduct a sweeping line search following the direction of the currents and wind.