Suncoast Arena in Durban once again played host to the Red Bull Car Park Drift national championship. The arena was filled with smoke, tyre-screeching action and a lot of cheering fans. South Africa’s top drifters were vying for the 2024 title. The event took place over two days on Friday and Saturday.
The course tested the drifters both mentally and physically — making sure they had their engines revving and tyres smoking. Jim McFarlane from Johannesburg was crowned the Red Bull Car Park Drift champion for the third consecutive year. McFarlane will represent South Africa at the Red Bull Car Drift World finals in Oman later this year.
Photojournalist Sandile Ndlovu was at the Suncoast Arena to capture all the action on camera.
IN PICS | Smoke and screeching tyres as drifters compete in Car Park Drift in Durban
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
