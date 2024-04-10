While the F-Pace never achieved the same levels of popularity in the local market as its Teutonic peers, the model was well received, particularly among enthusiasts of the brand whose needs were not fully met by the XE and XF sedan offerings.
REVIEW | Why the Jaguar F-Pace remains a left-field charmer
Motoring editor, reporter and presenter
Image: Supplied
In 2016 Jaguar allowed global media the chance to sample its first contribution to the sport-utility vehicle genre.
With the F-Pace, the proudly Coventry brand finally had a rival to the established German set.
We reported on that exclusive drive from the ribboned, mountainous roads of Montenegro. The aluminum-intensive chassis architecture, spirited six- and eight-cylinder engine options and typically alluring Jaguar aesthetic were sources of praise.
The model was interestingly positioned, straddling segments in terms of dimensions: not as compact as something as the Audi Q5 nor as large as a BMW X5.
The Jaguar has often been compared to products such as the Porsche Macan and Alfa Romeo Stelvio, with a similar shared ethos of delivering acceleration and handling characteristics that err on the sportier side of the spectrum.
Image: Supplied
While the F-Pace never achieved the same levels of popularity in the local market as its Teutonic peers, the model was well received, particularly among enthusiasts of the brand whose needs were not fully met by the XE and XF sedan offerings.
Although the V6 and V8 derivatives were a treat to behold, the four-cylinder Ingenium diesel and petrol motors made the most sense to buyers, delivering respectable shove and, more crucially, fuel consumption that did not require a second mortgage to satiate.
During its life cycle the F-Pace was treated to the customary revisions expected by consumers, to retain product freshness. From subtle visual enhancements to more significant cabin upgrades and derivative tweaks, the Jaguar was not neglected.
A plug-in hybrid offering was added to the range too. In spirit, this fills the gap left by the culling of the V6 supercharged petrol option. Having driven these other derivatives extensively, an opportunity had finally come to taste the partially electrified feline.
Its official handle is the P400e AWD, the "P" denoting its petrol source of propulsion, "300" referring to the output of the motor in horsepower, "e" labeling the fitment of electric assistance and the last bit, of course, signifying all-wheel drive.
Image: Supplied
The model is sold in R-Dynamic SE or R-Dynamic HSE trims. The former costs R1,982,300 and the latter goes for R2,042,000.
The plug-in hybrid carries a significant premium over lesser internal combustion models. Starting off the range is the four-cylinder D200 AWD R-Dynamic SE, which costs R1,482,600.
You certainly pay for the bragging rights and perceived benefits of hybrid assistance. The real-world translation of those punted electrified perks depends on your needs, usage, lifestyle and outlook, of course.
The lithium-ion battery pack in the P400e has a capacity of 19.2kWh (an improvement over the initial model). This powers a 116kW electric motor, which enables silent, zero-emissions travel for up to 65km.
If your daily commute fits into that limit and you get into the habit of plugging in the vehicle to charge, as you do your smartphone, then you may find yourself rarely using the internal combustion motor in isolation.
Image: Supplied
With an empty battery, though, the thirst of the engine becomes quite apparent.
After all, this is a heavily-boosted petrol, producing 221kW. Even when feathering the throttle tenderly, one can hear the turbocharger spooling in anticipation.
In that instance of running the motor alone, your consumption can go from under 5l/100km (with hybrid system working as intended) well beyond the 12l/100km mark.
Which means open-road, long-distance journeys are where the efficiency of the P400e would be questioned, versus the diesel.
It is quite a mean sprinter though. Unleashing the full 297kW and 640Nm of engine and battery in tandem, helps the Jaguar hustle from standstill to 100km/h in a quoted 5.3 seconds.
Image: Supplied
For a vehicle weighing 2,690kg; that is impressive. Also noteworthy is the way it handles. Despite the high centre of gravity and associated heft of the body format, the F-Pace stops and steers in the manner befitting a Jaguar. And that does not mean a sacrifice in ride quality and comfort either, thanks to a well-resolved adaptive suspension setup.
265/45/21 wheels were standard fitment on the HSE grade model we tested, but a slightly smaller mixed setup can be had, with 19-inch rollers at the front and 20-inches for the rear axle.
For the buyer who wants to avoid the stigmas of diesel and the high fuel bills of the range-topping SVR, the hybrid P400e could represent the most enticing way to F-Pace ownership.
But given the outlay it requires, most would see better sense in sticking to the oil-burner, or just going for broke with the V8 (R2,197,400), which has its status as a future classic guaranteed.
