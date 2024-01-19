Here are the new bakkies for launch in SA in 2024
Exit of Nissan NP200 leaves SA without a half-tonner but the one-tonne market is thriving
With the launches of several bakkies, including the Volkswagen Amarok range and several additions to the latest Ford Ranger line up, 2023 was an auspicious year for pickups in SA and 2024 promises to be even busier.
A glut of newcomers is on the horizon, though the market will be without a half-tonne bakkie, with Nissan set to discontinue local production of its popular NP200 in March. While there’s no immediate replacement model, Stellantis has hinted its three-quarter-tonne Fiat Strada will return to fill the gap for compact bakkies...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.