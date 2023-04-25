Popular navigation app Waze is now available to all Volvo cars with Google built in.
According to Volvo, the best of Waze’s real-time routing, navigation and hazard alerts will be accessible with nothing more than a one-time set-up after downloading the app from the Google Play Store in any compatible Volvo vehicle. This means no matter who’s driving and what device they use, navigation with Waze will be one tap away.
Volvo's in-car Waze app helps make everyday journeys easier by avoiding phone-related hassles and distractions, while continuing to offer the excellent functionalities people have come to expect from the app on their Apple or Android smartphones.
It also uses more of the centre screen in the Volvo user interface, making navigation more comfortable with a bigger and bolder eye-level display area.
“We’re continuing to expand our in-car app offer to bring more options and benefits to our customers, allowing them to personalise their car,” says Volvo's global head of new car programmes and operations strategy Erik Severinson.
“We’re committed to improving the experience in Volvo cars through our in-house software development and collaborations with companies such as Google and Waze.”
Latest Volvo models able to download Waze navigation App
Image: Supplied
Popular navigation app Waze is now available to all Volvo cars with Google built in.
According to Volvo, the best of Waze’s real-time routing, navigation and hazard alerts will be accessible with nothing more than a one-time set-up after downloading the app from the Google Play Store in any compatible Volvo vehicle. This means no matter who’s driving and what device they use, navigation with Waze will be one tap away.
Volvo's in-car Waze app helps make everyday journeys easier by avoiding phone-related hassles and distractions, while continuing to offer the excellent functionalities people have come to expect from the app on their Apple or Android smartphones.
It also uses more of the centre screen in the Volvo user interface, making navigation more comfortable with a bigger and bolder eye-level display area.
“We’re continuing to expand our in-car app offer to bring more options and benefits to our customers, allowing them to personalise their car,” says Volvo's global head of new car programmes and operations strategy Erik Severinson.
“We’re committed to improving the experience in Volvo cars through our in-house software development and collaborations with companies such as Google and Waze.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Motoring