Bentley unveils exclusive new R28m Mulliner Batur

Behind them lurks a Bentley CSiC (Carbon-Silicon-Carbide) braking system, with 440mm front and 410mm rear discs, matched with 10-piston front and four-piston rear calipers.
The cabin draws inspiration from both the current Continental GT and the limited-edition Bacalar that launched in 2021. Personalisation is the name of the game here and clients can choose to upholster their interior with a variety of sustainable materials including low-carbon leather sourced from Scotland, sustainable tannage leather from Italy (in five different colours) as well as Dinamica — a man-made material designed to mimic suede. Interior brightware can be specced in chrome, dark chrome or titanium while certain controls (like the organ stops for ventilation) are available in 3D-printed 18 carat gold.
Bentley is building just 18 examples of the Batar and every last one is apparently spoken for. Pricing begins at a princely £1.65m (roughly R28m) before any options.
Image: Supplied
Bentley unveiled its exclusive new Mulliner Batur at the Monterey Car Week on Sunday.
Based on the same underpinnings as the Continental GT and assembled mostly by hand at the British marque's famed Mulliner division, this limited-run grand tourer exists to serve two main purposes. The first is to showcase the brand's all-new design language that will be adopted by its future all-electric models (the first of which is set to be unveiled in 2025) and the second is to celebrate the glorious 6.0l twin-turbocharged W12 engine that has here been tuned to deliver more than 544kW and 1,000Nm of torque — figures that make the Batur the most potent road-going Bentley of all time. This multi-cylinder lump is paired to a Porsche-derived eight-speed dual-clutch transmission and exhales through a bespoke titanium exhaust system; the finishers of which are also 3D-printed in titanium.
Image: Supplied
Though Bentley is yet to quote any performance figures, we expect the new Batur to be suitably rapid with a 0-100km/h time matching or even eclipsing that of the Continental GT Speed (3.5 seconds). Maximum speed should also be up around the 335km/h mark.
The Batur also inherits most of the GT Speed's chassis technologies including the 48-volt anti-roll system, three-chamber air springs with adaptive dampers, rear-wheel steering and a trick electronic limited slip differential (eLSD) for improved traction out of corners.
Image: Supplied
In terms of exterior styling the Batur steps up to the plate with a dramatic new front end that features an all-new radiator grille (lower and more upright) as well as a pair of smaller teardrop headlamps. The latter represents quite a departure from the larger circular units that have long been found on the conventional Continental GT models. Another unique feature is the new “endless bonnet”: a dramatic design line that according to Bentley “stretches from the bonnet along the length of the car, connecting the bonnet into the body, making the car long and lean and giving an elongated proportion to the front end”.
While the designers moved the car's visual mass rearward to impart a sportier aesthetic, they also spliced in all-new taillamp clusters that sit either side of a deployable spoiler. The rear air diffuser — as with the front splitter side skirts — can be ordered in either carbon fibre or sustainable natural fibre composite. The Batur sits on 22-inch wheels, with the standard option being painted in Black Crystal and then surface-bright machined and polished. A darker, more menacing option combines dark gloss faces with satin spokes.
Image: Supplied
