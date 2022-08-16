WATCH | A lap of Aldo Scribante in a Toyota GR Yaris Cup car

It’s been a long time coming, but here finally is some in-car footage of me piloting the TimesLIVE GR Yaris around Aldo Scribante during qualifying for the third round of the 2022 Toyota GR Cup.

Filmed using a Garmin Catalyst driving performance optimiser, this clip is of my fastest lap of the session — a 1:11.270 (clocked as a 1:11.263 by the track’s official timing equipment) that put me second on the grid for the start of the day’s first heat.