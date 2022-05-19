Rare Shelby Speedster arrives in SA

Shelby SA is applying the finishing touches to a unique Shelby Speedster that's soon to be delivered to its owner in the Western Cape. One of three earmarked for the SA market, production of this unusual Mustang is limited to 123 examples worldwide.

Cutting an unmistakable silhouette, the Shelby Speedster is essentially a standard Mustang Convertible that has been converted into a two-seater roadster with a bespoke hard top tonneau system that can be removed by the customer within minutes. The car's presence is further amplified through the fitting of a wide-body aero kit that serves a functional purpose of accommodating the wider tyres that give the car its menacing stance.

Peel away that intriguing bodywork and you'll find a cache of performance and handling upgrades that closely mimic the latest version of the Shelby Super Snake. Central to this is Ford’s 5.0l V8 boosted by a Whipple supercharger for an output in the region of 615kW. This translates into a scintillating 0-100km/h time of 3.5 seconds. Complementing this level of performance are upgrades to the car’s cooling system as well as a track-focused braking system from Brembo with calipers painted in red for added visual effect.