FIRST DRIVE | New 2022 VW Caddy is a practical wagon for work or leisure

A bit of background on the baby multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) from the Volkswagen commercial vehicles stable. Inception of the nameplate dates back to 1979 with a pick-up version based on the Golf 1. We did not receive the second generation based on the Polo of the era.

The third iteration revived the name in our market, based on the Golf 5 and Touran. The fourth instalment was a significant revision of the existing ingredients used by its predecessor. Locally, Caddy has amassed sales in excess of 35,000 units, serving businesses and private owners as a cargo-shifter and people-mover.

Here we are with the all-new, fifth-generation Caddy, based on the ubiquitous Volkswagen Group MQB platform. It is available in a number of variants: Caddy, Caddy Maxi, Caddy Kombi, Caddy Kombi Maxi, Caddy Cargo and Caddy Maxi Cargo. It covers the spectrum from bare-bones van to a format geared towards passenger transportation. Our drive was with a highly-specified Caddy Maxi sporting an optional sunroof and roof rails. This is a seven-seater model.