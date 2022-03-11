Production of next generation Isuzu D-Max ready to roll
After spending almost all of its R1.2bn investment and creating thousands of jobs along the way, Isuzu Motors SA officially launched its new D-Max production line at its Struandale plant on Thursday.
The first locally engineered and produced seventh generation Isuzu D-Max bakkie rolled off the production line on Thursday...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.