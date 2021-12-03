PICK OF THE WEEK | Lowered ‘Toy’ ready for stance this summer

Premium By Tremaine van Aardt -

It might not be the legendary RSI, but, a (much) lowered lightweight Conquest is still turning heads around town.



Bethelsdorp resident Lesley Cola’s love affair with the stance scene has been going on a lot longer than the three years he has owned the car and his passion project is taking shape — millimetres off the ground...