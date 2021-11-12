10 diesel-powered used cars that offer performance and frugality

News out of the ongoing 2021 UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow has been dominated by major countries pledging to reach net zero emissions by specified dates. As part of that, the shift away from traditional petrol- and diesel-powered vehicles to fully electric cars continues to gather pace.

Automotive manufacturing hubs around the world are consequently moving resources away from developing and producing conventional fossil-fuel vehicles, with diesel facing a particularly dire future in the passenger car space. The result will be fewer options on the new market as time marches on before this flavour of powertrain eventually dies out completely.

“A number of nations have set their own targets for phasing out combustion engines, with the latest pledges out of COP26 further cementing the world’s shift towards electric,” said AutoTrader CEO George Mienie.

Diesel, of course, still enjoys a strong following in SA and popular examples remain available on the used market. A handful of interesting options have been cherry-picked from the most listed diesel-engined cars on AutoTrader for the first 10 months of the year. While there are a number of bakkies on the list, focus has been given to passenger vehicles, since diesel is likely to live on a little longer in the commercial sphere.