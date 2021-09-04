2021 Fiat 500X updated with all-new derivatives
Fiat has given its 500X crossover something of a shake-up with the introduction of four new model derivatives — three of which are shared with the reinvigorated 500 range.
At the bottom rung of the ladder is the 500X Cult that rides on 16-inch alloy wheels and sports what Fiat calls “urban” front and rear bumpers. Halogen daytime running lights and LED taillights are fitted as standard as are chrome door handles. Inside the cabin customers can look forward to features such as a 3.5-inch black and white TFT cluster display, “Blue Monogram” cloth seats, manual air conditioning and a seven-inch Uconnect radio wired to four loudspeakers. Also included is traffic sign recognition with a speed adviser, an electric parking brake, lane assist and cruise control with a speed limiter.
Next up is the 500X Connect that builds on this specification with LED daytime running lights, body-coloured mirrors, fog lights and privacy glass. The cabin is spruced-up with the addition of a Techno-leather multifunction steering wheel plus a height-adjustable driver’s seat and a front arm rest. A standard seven-inch Uconnect touchscreen infotainment system is paired to six loudspeakers and is fully compatible with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Finishing off the Connect treatment is a 3.5-inch colour TFT cluster display, automatic wipers and headlamps as well as rear parking sensors.
The 500X Cross stands out from the rest of the range with 17-inch alloy wheels, front and rear skid plates, roof rails, satin chrome door handles, body colour mirror caps and fog lights. Step inside and you'll find Camo seats, automatic air conditioning and courtesy lights. A “Cold Grey” dashboard insert is available as an option. As the Connect, the Cross is also equipped with Fiat's seven-inch Uconnect touchscreen infotainment system.
Rounding the range off is the 500X Sport. It hits the road with 19-inch alloy wheels, full LED headlamps and fog lights, body colour wheel arch mouldings and side skirts, privacy glass and a chrome tailpipe. The cabin benefits from sport seats, Techno-leather steering wheel, titanium dashboard and seven-inch Uconnect touchscreen infotainment system.
All 500X derivatives are powered by a 1.4-litre direct injection turbocharged petrol engine making 103kW and 230Nm. 500X Cult and Connect models are fitted with a six-speed manual transmission while the 500X Sport and Cross get a six-speed DDCT gearbox.
Pricing for the new Fiat 500X range is as follows:
Cult: R394,900
Connect: R449,900
Cross: R519,900
Sport: R519,900