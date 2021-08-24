A secret weapon for self-driving car start-ups — humans

Self-driving start-ups like Cruise and Pony.ai have begun testing their driverless cars in some parts of California in the past year, with an additional feature — human operators.

While there is no driver behind the wheel, the passenger seat is occupied by a safety operator who “has a red button that can stop the vehicle just in case anything happens”, Pony.ai CEO James Peng told Reuters.

The operator will be removed next year when Pony.ai, whose investors include Toyota Motor Corp, plans to deploy its driverless ride-hailing vehicles in certain areas of California. Still, a remote operator will monitor vehicles and provide guidance when the vehicles run into trouble, Peng said.

Alphabet Inc's Waymo keeps personnel wearing fluorescent yellow vests at the ready to provide roadside assistance for its automated minivans in Phoenix, according to videos and to one of its avid riders, Joel Johnson, who has witnessed this.

Cruise, majority-owned by General Motors Co, started operating five driverless vehicles in San Francisco at night in October 2020 with a human in the front seat. The minder has “the ability to stop the vehicle at any point during the ride”, a Cruise spokesperson said.

“Cruise views the development of self-driving vehicles as not only a tech race, but also a trust race,” the spokesperson added. “Given that, we keep humans in the loop in testing driverless vehicles not only as a means of safe development, but also, beyond that, in order to build trust with the public.”

South Korea's automotive giant Hyundai Motor Group has invested in remote operation start-up Ottopia, which will provide remote assistance for the robotaxi fleets by Hyundai's self-driving car joint venture, Motional.

Tesla to drivers: 'Be ready to act'

The continued human presence in what are supposed to be software-driven, automated vehicles underscores the challenges facing the automated vehicle industry, which has consumed billions of dollars in investor capital over the past decade.

With no end in sight to the technical and regulatory obstacles to free-range, driverless robotaxis, some self-driving companies are accepting the need for human minders and scaling down their ambitions so they can start generating revenue in the near future, according to interviews with investors and start-up executives.

Even Tesla Inc , which recently launched a new test version of what it calls “Full Self-Driving” software, said in a message to owners that drivers should “be prepared to act immediately, especially around blind corners, crossing intersections, and in narrow driving situations.” US safety regulators have opened a formal investigation of the automaker's Autopilot driver assistance system after a series of fatal accidents.

Waymo's roadside assistance

Waymo has been developing self-driving technology for more than a decade, and launched the first commercial robotaxis in Phoenix in 2018. But the successor to the pioneering Google self-driving car project still keeps humans in the loop.

Waymo told Reuters it runs four teams monitoring and assisting the fleet. Duties range from responding to riders' questions to providing, remotely, a “second pair of eyes” in tricky situations such as road closures. One of its teams provides roadside assistance to respond to collisions and other incidents.