WATCH | Something about SR20s keeps Kariega drag racer coming back for more
Cheston Pilcher is passionate about his Sentra 200STI — and making it go faster
As the old saying goes, if you love something let it go, and if it’s meant to be, it will come back to you.
And if it does, make it really, really fast...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.