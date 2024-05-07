A-listers bloom on Met Gala red carpet

It was a spectacle for the fashion heavens as some of our favourite stars attended annual Met Gala in New York City, in the early hours of Tuesday morning local time.
A-listers from our very own Tyla to Erykah Badu, Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian, Gabrielle Union, Lewis Hamilton, Bad Bunny, Dwayne Wade, Cardi B and Naomi Campbell were in attendance.
The steps of the Metropolitan Museum transformed into a garden of wonderment, setting the perfect backdrop for ethereal creations and high fashion drama under the dress code theme “Garden of Time”
Here are some of the best dressed from the night:
Tyla
Image: Getty Images
Image: Getty Images
Our homegirl made her Met Gala in a sand sculptural dress by French luxury house Balmain. The Art songstress had to be lifted with every step-up the staircase, but kept it elegant with an hourglass accessory in hand.
Zendaya
Image: Getty Images
Image: Getty Images
The 27-year-old actor walked the carpet not once, but twice, each time transforming into a vampy garden goddess. Her first custom look, from Maison Margiela by John Galliano, opened the spectacles. She then later closed the carpet with a headpiece of a bouquet of rosettes and a licorice black off-the-shoulder gown by Givenchy from their spring/summer 1996 collection.
Bad Bunny
Image: Getty Images
The Puerto Rican megastar channelled his dark romantic side in a Maison Margiela by John Galliano ensemble. The fit was inspired by the 2024 Artisanal Collection that debuted back in January, complete with a handful of black roses.
Taylor Russell
Image: Getty Images
The Canadian starlet's custom Loewe gown was giving fashionable tree hugger. She wore a painted wooden corset with a cream white draped skirt.
FKA Twigs
Image: Getty Images
When you have FKA Twigs as a muse and Stella McCartney as the creator, the end result is one for the fashion rebels. Did we mention that in true McCartney style all material used for the daring ensemble was sustainable? Love an innovative moment.
Willow and Jaden Smith
Image: Andrew Kelly
Bringing modernity, street style and youth to the Met Gala were the Smith siblings. Willow went for the trendy pantless look in a classic Dior jacket; while older brother Jaden looked cool in Thom Browne layers.
Demi Moore
Image: Getty Images
One of the most dramatic and visually spectacular fits was by British-American fashion designer Harris Reed, with veteran actor Demi Moore as the model. The experimental floral sculpture was made out of vintage wallpaper.
Jeremy Pope
Image: Andrew Kelly
His name is Jeremy Pope, he is wearing Tanner Fletcher – that is the line!
Cardi B
Image: Getty Images
Image: Getty Images
The American rapper's Giambattista Valli black leather-trimmed voluminous gown was the most campy moment this year. The show-stopping theatrical moment demanded that the carpet be cleared with the assistance of nine men to help carry the larger-than-life train.
Jennifer Lopez
Image: Getty Images
The actor and musician was part of the famed quartet of co-chairs this year. She made her 14th Met Gala attendance in a glistening, body-contouring Schiaparelli creation, which was inspired by butterflies.
Mindy Kaling
Image: Getty Images
The comedienne dropped jaws in a creamy cappuccino creation by couturier Gaurav Gupta. The gown was befitting and titled “The Melting Flower of Time” and featured a statement back headpiece and intricate detailing on the tail.
Keke Palmer
Image: Getty Images
The 30-year-old star dazzled in a metallic-inspired body contouring Marc Jacobs creation that resembled a glamazonian. The look was complete with a sleek sky-high ponytail.
Lewis Hamilton
Image: Dimitrios Kambouris
The F1 driver looked suave in a monochrome detailed tailored black suit with a rosette embellished coat by Burberry. He elevated the look with a statement thorn neck chain, bracelet, and rings.
