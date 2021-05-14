Shooting baboons with paintball guns is inhumane: NSPCA

However, the NSPCA admits: “There are also no comparable deterrent practices against which anyone can measure the effectiveness of paintball marking.

“We take note that of the 'extreme disappointment' expressed by Cape Town’s mayoral committee member, Marian Nieuwoudt, for not consulting the city before the decision to withdraw support.

“We have taken note of the legal threats which the City of Cape Town have made against the NSPCA, and in following our mandate, the NSPCA will defend their decision should the need to do so arise,” she said.

According to the NSPCA, the city’s service provider uses paintball guns as aversion tools, among other more humane efforts.

“If the welfare of animals is prioritised by the city, as it should be, the terms of the contract, and the means to which deterrent methods are employed and overseen, should be a priority to move forward as a matter of urgency,” said Nair.

“The NSPCA in conjunction with the Cape of Good Hope SPCA have tasked Cape Town with setting up a panel to include interested members of the public, animal rights groups, animal welfare groups as well as CapeNature and the city to discuss a way forward with managing baboons in the Cape Peninsula,” she said.

She said they expected that with all the various parties involved a suitable programme may arise to implement in places where baboons were in conflict with humans.

“We are well aware that there are residents who are not particularly fond of primates entering their properties but this cannot justify cruelty inflicted on the animals by the city or its residents,” said Nair.

However, Niewoudt said that with a healthy and growing Chacma baboon population and with no alternative legal method of deterring the baboons, increasing conflict with humans is inevitable.

“The city asserts that baboons must remain in their natural habitat as far as possible. Seeing that the NSPCA does not recommend alternative aversion tools that are proven to be effective, it is unclear how baboons can be encouraged not to enter urban areas in future,” said Niewoudt.

She said the city’s Urban Baboon Programme which started in 2009 is undertaken in terms of three-year contracts with service providers and until now had the NSPCA’s support for the humane use of paintball guns.

“To date, the Programme included the using of paintball markers as an aversion tool, in combination with other efforts among which: education around waste management and limiting food attractants, the enclosure of vegetable gardens and composting areas, and the baboon proofing of residences. These efforts have contributed to the success of the Urban Baboon Programme for nearly 10 years,” she said.

The city said the NSPCA’s decision will have an impact on the terms and conditions of the City’s contract with the service provider. The contract will have to be reviewed in order for the City to comply.

“The city will also have to inform residents living in areas close to baboons’ natural habitat of the impact this decision will have on their properties and lifestyle. Furthermore, we now have to consider withdrawing the baboon rangers from the areas adjacent to the baboon troops’ natural habitat as there are no alternative tools available to them to keep baboons out of the urban environment. This would unfortunately result in more baboon deaths due to unlawful killing,” said Nieuwoudt.