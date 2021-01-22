Peugeot announces local pricing of new 2008 SUV

Peugeot SA on Thursday revealed the pricing of its new second-generation 2008 compact SUV ahead of its local launch here in February. The French firm also confirmed that the line-up starts with the Active 1.2T 74kW six-speed manual model. Next up is the Active 1.2T six-speed automatic that muscles out a more substantial 96kW.

Those seeking improved luxury and features can opt for either the Allure or flagship GT 1.2T derivatives, both of which are available exclusively with the six-speed automatic transmission and high-output motor.

Pricing for the 2021 Peugeot 2008 range is as follows:

Active 1.2T 74kW manual: R359,900

Active 1.2T 96kW auto: R399,900

Allure 1.2T 96kW auto: R429,900

GT 1.2T 96kW auto: R479,000.

An optional sunroof can be fitted for R21,750. Pricing includes a three-year/60,000km service plan. More details about the new Peugeot 2008 will be released closer to the launch date.