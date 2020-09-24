SHOOTOUT | Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR vs Hyundai i30 N vs Renault Mégane RS 300 Trophy

While 2020 might be a write-off in most aspects, aficionados of the hot hatchback genre had more than a few silver linings to appreciate.

For us at the coalface of product evaluation, the year started with the BMW M135i (F40). Then in February, Hyundai (finally) launched its i30 N locally in the Western Cape.

Just before lockdown, we had a short stint at the helm of the Mercedes-AMG A35.

Even as the wheels of the country halted under strict Covid-19 prevention measures, the virtual launches continued for a home-based and captive audience.

Volkswagen announced the pricing and arrival of its GTI TCR, commemorating the end of production for the seventh generation Golf. Only 300 were allocated to our market. The preceding description of “only” seems amusing when you consider the stock of Mégane RS 300 Trophy examples for our country. Seven units. Only seven.

Last week, the stars aligned and, rather fortuitously, our test schedule saw the convergence of the German from Wolfsburg plus its French and earlier-mentioned South Korean peers. A three-way assessment was in order. We tried for track time, but our efforts were unsuccessful. The back waters of Gauteng would have to do.