WEATHER GURU | Winter? Not according to the weather

I know that winter is fast approaching as the days are getting shorter very quickly, though the weather is not having any of it.
Autumn is almost over, but it feels like we are in the grip of summer with all these berg wind conditions of late.
I recorded 36°C last week as I hear headlines resounding of global warming, a late summer and an early winter. What is the reality of the situation?
For as long as I have been involved with weather, these are the same questions/comments that have been made around this time of the year, every year, without fail.
When I started working, we had to meticulously note the number of berg winds each month, based on a strict set of criteria.
From these records, we can see that April and May are the months that have the highest incidence of temperatures above 30°C in the Bay and surrounds.
In fact, the second-highest temperature of 40.1°C was recorded in April 2006, only being surpassed by 40.2°C in February 2020.
Both these events were as a result of berg winds.
It may thus seem strange that on average, the most maximum temperatures of above 35°C are recorded in April.
This is more than any other month of the year, including summer.
The simple explanation is that berg winds in SA occur mainly during autumn and winter, when we have a high pressure system dominating over the interior with a low pressure system along the coast.
Air that has been heated on the central plateau then flows down the escarpment to the coast, where it undergoes further heating caused by the adiabatic process (change in temperature with a change in altitude/height) of approximately 1°C per 100 metres.
In simple terms, a parcel of air at 20°C descending from Johannesburg to our coast would heat up by 15°C due to the adiabatic process (if we take Johannesburg being at an altitude of 1,500 metres).
Let us not detract and rubbish the opinions about a late summer/early winter.
That ever negative seasonal forecast is persisting with above normal temperatures for the next six months.
That does not mean that there will not be cold snaps in-between, but in general averages will be higher than the norm.
The forecast is also still spewing doom and gloom with a below average rainfall winter (our rainy season) being forecast.
Considering that the first quarter of the year has yielded a rainfall figure of a third lower than the norm (121mm versus the average of 181mm), and our dams at 72% and dropping, there is cause for concern.
Authorities will take heed that our saving grace, the Gariep Dam, has dropped rapidly to 87%, coupled with a forecast of an El Nino event on hand.
They will be most concerned that over the last 12 years our rainfall has been below normal and it is only sparse single events that have kept our heads above water.
Climate change theories on floods and droughts are becoming a reality.
Combined dam levels
Algoa System: Down from 72.15% to 72.03%
This week in history:
1916 Knysna: A bridge is washed away during flooding.
Weather Safety Tips:
Berg wind conditions are synonymous with runaway fires. Be careful with open fires and cigarette butts.
