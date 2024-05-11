VINE TIME | Special tastes from small Bot River producers

Bot River came to the Bay this week, as winemakers Alice Verburg of Luddite Wines and Melissa Nelsen of Genevieve Cap Classique undertook their annual joint road trip to promote their wines to the trade and wine lovers in the Eastern Cape and on the Garden Route.
It makes sense for the two wine farms to team up on the marketing road — they’re boutique and hyper-focused producers (Luddite on chenin blanc and shiraz, Genevieve on MCC from chardonnay), making small ranges in small quantities, and practically neighbours (8km as the crow flies, in a tiny wine region of 10km radius).
Speaking of road trips and tiny, interesting wine regions — Bot River is a great stopover heading down the N2 to the winelands, a logical connector to the wine farms of Elgin or Hermanus et al, and even a destination in its own right.
Heading towards Cape Town, after Caledon and before Grabouw, you’ll enter a land of rolling hills, golden wheat fields and big blue skies, the breeding ground of our national bird, the blue crane (expect to see them in numbers in spring and summer — about half the threatened world population of these majestic birds hang out in the region).
The signpost to Gabrielskloof winery atop the koppie on your left signals you’ve entered Bot River wine territory, the village itself almost encircled by the N2.
The 14 mostly family-run farms on the compact route boast of “real wines made by real people”, and you can expect to find a sociable, down-to-earth, big-hearted, sometimes a bit offbeat and unconventional, bunch of wine folk around a quaint village that’s a great country destination for lovers of art, wine, foodie delights, nature and off-the-beaten track travel.
To the wines — Nelsen “nurtures and mollycoddles” the old chardonnay vines she found in the Van der Stel pass to pursue her passion for Cap Classique of the highest order, extended time on the lees for complexity and elegance.
The results are quite glorious — a highlight the recently disgorged, golden Genevieve Blanc de Blancs 2013, dancing between fresh fruit and rich brioche.
The Brut Rosé, made from shiraz, is fine and silky, bursting with cherries, strawberries and pomegranate.
Over at Luddite — named for the movement eschewing industrial technology, and the cellar true to form is all worked by hand — Alice assists dad Neels Verburg in focusing on just four wines from chenin and shiraz, all 4.5*.
Their lighter-hearted Saboteur range features an unconventional, but delightful, wooded white blend of chenin, viognier and sauvignon blanc — yeasty and textured balanced with fresh and lively, great with food or without.
The Saboteur red is an intriguing marriage of shiraz with mourvèdre and Grenache — juicy red fruit with savoury, herbal and pepper notes.
Luddite Shiraz, their flagship if you like, is “very Bot River” — quite different from a Stellenbosch shiraz, say — deeply flavoured and intense with standout juicy fruit, poised and silky, built to last.
The Genevieve bubblies and Luddite wines are available in Gqeberha on select restaurant wine lists, including Merak and Remo’s, and for on-site consumption or take-home sales at Bohemia wine bar, The Wine Shed, and Off the Menu bistro and deli (Walmer, and also St Francis).
Also check out good restaurants and wine stores in J-Bay, St Francis, Plett and East London, or order direct from the farms’ websites.
And to the winemakers of Bot River — the Eastern Cape looks forward to your next road trip.
Weekender
VINE TIME | Special tastes from small Bot River producers
