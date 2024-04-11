'There's space enough for all of us' — actor Kay Sibiya speaks about his venture into the music scene

While there might have been an influx of celebrities becoming DJs, Kay Sibiya says he doesn't mind adding his name to that list and aims to stand out in the music scene as an afro tech and afro house DJ.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the actor recalled his first stint in DJing when he travelled to KwaZulu-Natal to film Imbewu: The Seed.
“Acting will always be a part of my life and still is. I was away from my partner and the kids, I was bored half the time after set and needed a new hobby so I bought some equipment and used it to de-stress after work,” he said.
“I started playing and posting stuff randomly, which led to me getting enquiries so after Imbewu I went for some gigs and realised it was sustainable, and it's been epic.”
He dropped his first single Kuyabongwa featuring Jey Charles last November and is now gearing up to release his second single Athandwe, which he hopes “will be song of the year”.
“I've started learning how to produce. There are a lot of DJs in the industry right now and you need to set yourself apart. There are a lot of influencers personalities and actors. To distinguish myself I wanted to release music.”
His partner, Judie Kama is also a DJ who plays amapiano alongside Roseanna Hall as the Mirror Mirror DJ duo.
“When Judie went through depression after the pregnancy of our last born in 2019, I bought her some equipment because she loves music, so she started DJing, now she is three years my senior as a DJ. There's space enough for all of us within the different genres.”
Kay, real name Khumbulani, says there's a lot that his followers can expect from him. Apart from releasing music, he's bagged two other Netflix gigs.
“This year you can expect a series and a film from me on Netflix. I'm not moving away from telenovelas and soapies but I'm also venturing into a different space. I think it's my third gig on Netflix.
“It's been the grace of God that carried me, surpassing my weakness, my flaws and my sins. God has just been amazing, he is the greatest of all time.”
'There's space enough for all of us' — actor Kay Sibiya speaks about his venture into the music scene
Image: Instagram/ Kay Sibiya
