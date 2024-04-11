News

WATCH LIVE | Memorial service for Kaizer Chiefs' Luke Fleurs

By TimesLIVE - 11 April 2024

The memorial service for Kaizer Chiefs player Luke Fleurs is being held at FNB Stadium on Thursday.

The 24-year-old defender was fatally shot during a hijacking in Johannesburg.

TimesLIVE

