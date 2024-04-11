The memorial service for Kaizer Chiefs player Luke Fleurs is being held at FNB Stadium on Thursday.
The 24-year-old defender was fatally shot during a hijacking in Johannesburg.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH LIVE | Memorial service for Kaizer Chiefs' Luke Fleurs
The memorial service for Kaizer Chiefs player Luke Fleurs is being held at FNB Stadium on Thursday.
The 24-year-old defender was fatally shot during a hijacking in Johannesburg.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News