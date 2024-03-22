You can’t miss Boplaas wine offerings on the Garden Route
Six-generation family business chalks up more awards and spreads its wings
Boplaas Family Vineyards & Distilling is a six-generation family business situated in the picturesque town of Calitzdorp and for anybody in the Garden Route or the Klein Karoo it’s worth a visit to taste their wines, eat, but also just soak up the ambience.
The region itself is famous for its restaurants and guest houses as well as the Klein Karoo climate, landscapes and dramatic mountain passes in the Swartberg and Rooiberg...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.