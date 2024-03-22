GIG GUIDE | Out and about in Nelson Mandela Bay

HOT, HOT, HOT
It's that time of year again! Join in on a day of fun at the 2024 Chilli Festival.
There will be a chilli eating competition, a hot chip challenge, and a variety of vendors including arts & crafts, and craft chilli sauce.
There will also be live music, raffles, a jumping castle, tractor rides, a beer tent, and food trucks.
The annual festival takes place at African Sky’s Venue in Theescombe from 1pm to 6pm on Saturday.
EASTER NIGHT MARKET
The African Sky’s Easter Night Market from 5pm to 9pm on Friday March 29 will be filled with live entertainment, plenty of children's activities, and more than 50 vendors to choose from.
There will also be prizes for the best dressed Easter bunny outfits, so hop on over!
LOCAL IS LEKKER
The Re-Seconds Market takes place at the Walmer Town Hall on Saturday March 30, from 9am to 2pm.
This will be a special Easter market offering works by local crafters.
There will also be organic, fresh produce on sale and plenty of street food trucks and stalls to satisfy the taste buds.
The market aims to create awareness around going green, being environmentally friendly, and that “local is always lekker”.
Public entrance is free.
Email theresecondsmarket@gmail.com if you want to be an exhibitor.
PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA
The Eastern Cape Philharmonic Orchestra presents Joyful Melodies: A Chamber Concert Embracing Youth at Nelson Mandela University’s south campus auditorium on Saturday from 5.30pm to 7pm.
Tickets cost R80 via Quicket.
FAMILY FUN DAY
A family fun day for charity takes place on Saturday from 10am to 4pm at the German Club in Lorraine.
Entrance is R20 per person.
Join in on a day of fun, food and entertainment in aid of Aurora.
MUSIC PRODUCTION
The Port Elizabeth Music Society presents Xandi van Dijk (viola), Kärt Ruubel (piano) and Heidri Faber (clarinet), onWednesday March 27 at Nelson Mandela University’s south campus auditorium at 7pm.
Tickets are available at the door. The cost for non-members is R95 for adults, R80 for pensioners, R50 for students, and R40 for pupils.
Inquiries: Dr Erika Bothma, 082-308-4494.
FISH LOVERS
The Eastern Cape Aquarium & Aquascaping Club presents the Gqeberha leg of The Aquarium Expo 2024 today from 9am to 5pm; Saturday from 9am to 5pm; and Sunday from 9am to 1pm.
This will take place at The Italian Club, 19 Harold Road, Charlo.
Entrance is free.
Expect breathtaking aquascapes, interactive workshops and seminars, expert advice on setting up an aquarium and its maintenance, exciting competitions and prizes, and more.
