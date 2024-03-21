'Life always has a plan' — Lasizwe Dambuza on selling his luxurious ride

Lasizwe Dambuza got candid about letting go of his luxurious ride.
This after a blog alleged he was not doing well financially and had to let go of the car because he failed to pay for it. The report further revealed that his black Range Rover was up for R1,149,950 on Auto Trader website.
The YouTuber and reality TV star took to his timeline on Wednesday revealing he had sold his car and reflecting on his memories of it.
“Goodbye Black Rover, Sthandwa Sam’! You have been such an absolute pleasure to drive in, cry in, celebrate in, and feel safe in! Thank you for the beautiful memories and thank you for reminding me that I can and I am able ...Yes, (it’s been a while without you now and you being in the market.
“I don’t know if you’re already sold or?), but ke, I hope your new owner will take good care of you like how I did! (I know it sounds like you are human, it’s because you took good care of me) Thank you, I love you, and goodbye. Also, this post is to normalise that it’s OK to sell your car, there’s nothing wrong with selling your car. Life always has a plan.”
Image: Instagram/ Lasizwe Dambuza
