Two in court after allegedly selling endangered pangolin in North West

Two people who were arrested after the sale of a pangolin on Tuesday were released on bail of R2,000 each by the Atamelang magistrate’s court in North West on Wednesday.

The Hawks said Ben Khosietsile, 54, and a 17-year-old boy who has not been named were charged with wildlife trafficking.

“The accused were arrested by the Mahikeng-based Hawks' Investigation team on Tuesday after information received about the two suspects who were reported to be selling a pangolin at Setlagole,” said Hawks spokesperson W/O Amogelang Malwetse.

A police team pounced on the suspects soon after the transaction was completed. The two are expected to appear in court again on April 23.

According to the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), the pangolin is one of the most trafficked animals in the world. The WWF says pangolins are in high demand in countries like China and Vietnam. Their meat is considered a delicacy and pangolin scales are used in traditional medicine and folk remedies.

TimesLIVE