TitoM and Yuppe, alongside dynamic duo S.N.E & EeQue's hit track Tshwala Bam, is topping charts as it continues to take the world by storm, weeks after its release.
Dubbed the next “Tshwala Bam” craze, the song has sparked a global dance challenge frenzy.
American singer Jason Derulo is the latest superstar to take part in the challenge, alongside popular dance twins Larry and Laurent Bourgeois.
Watch the video below:
WATCH | Jason Derulo jumps on 'Tshwala Bam' dance craze
Entertainment
Image: Instagram/ Jason Derulo
TikTokers Shiggy and Kai Cenat have also shared videos of them doing their version of the dance.
Meanwhile in South Africa, choreographer Bontle Modiselle, media personality Robot Boii are among the local stars who have shared videos of themselves taking part in the dance challenge.
