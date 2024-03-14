Cotton Fest phase 1 line-up unveiled — A-Reece, Focalistic, DJ Zinhle & many more

A-Reece, Maglera Doe Boy, Major League DJz, Majorsteez, Mellow & Sleazy, DJ Zinhle have been unveiled as the stars set to grace the three dynamic stages at the fifth edition of the Cotton Fest on April 6 at the at the Old Park Station in Newtown.

Also on the list are Asvnte, Asaratii, Atmos Blaq + Citizen Deep, Babylowski, Chley, Dior Santana, Eeque, Emtee, Focalistic, Ggoldie, Goldmax, DJ Harvey, Horid The Messiah, Leemckraxy, Lilnosebleedd, K1llbrady, Kane Kied, Kindlynxsh, KMat, Qwellers, Scumie, Sinnamatic, SJava, Success, Tman Xpress, DJ Tshegu, Yumbs, DJ Yuri, and Zee Nxumalo.

Ahead of the highly anticipated event, Cotton Fest is uncovering the rising stars of the new wave in youth culture through their Open Mic Finale.

Events will be held on March 14 in Cape Town, at The Waiting Room, Drop Kick Murphy on March 15 and back in Johannesburg at Flame Studio, Blue Room Constitutional Hill on March 16.

Tickets for the event are available at Pick n Pay and Webtickets: R200 for early bird tickets and R300 for general admission.

This year's theme #VoteCottonFest will highlight the seventh democratic general elections set to take place on May 29, while giving attendees the expected fun-filled experience.

“Each year the festival theme changes. Last year we focused on sport. This year we focus on voting and how important the community’s voice is in shaping their future. You’ll see this come through in playful ways on the day of the festival,” Bianca Naidoo told TshisaLIVE.

She is committed to continuing the legacy of her late partner Riky Rick. Together, they championed collaboration across music, fashion, lifestyle and sports culture.

“It has been liberating. We have successfully managed to build a movement that is not only linked to a festival but our creative programme initiatives that support our community in the creative field.”