The Volkswagen Golf is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.
To celebrate this milestone, the German carmaker is revealing a new GTI variant of its beloved hatchback on May 31 at Germany's annual Nürburgring 24 Hours touring car and GT endurance race.
CEO Thomas Schäfer on May 13 posted a teaser video to his LinkedIn account, which shows intentionally pixelated footage of the car circulating the Nürburgring Nordschleife circuit. Though it's hard to pick out much detail, it appears the new GTI variant sports a new front bumper design and a unique set of alloy wheels.
WATCH | VW to reveal new Golf GTI variant on May 31
Image: LinkedIn / Volkswagen
You can be sure these revisions will be complemented by a host of other exterior and interior tweaks. We'd also bet on the inclusion of a fruitier exhaust system (probably something similar to the titanium Akrapovic system that graced the recent Clubsport 45) and a bump in power — the venerable EA888 2.0l turbo motor is up for it.
So, Clubsport 50? Edition 50? Stay tuned for when all is revealed at the end of the month.
