Emtee has demanded an apology from Mikes Heritage House in Parktown Johannesburg or he will take legal action against the restaurant.
This after the rapper and his industry peers Uncle Vinny and Yungseruno were allegedly refused entry because they were “smelling of weed and had too many tattoos”.
“We decided to go have lunch at Mikes Kitchen, Parktown. We were dropped off. We walked in and as we were being ushered to our table, a white man comes and tells us to leave because we 'smell of weed and we had to many tattoos'. Mind you, our transport has left. This ho ass nigga kicked out the yard,” Emtee said.
Emtee accused the establishment of being racist.
“N*ggas was sitting on the pavement on some embarrassing shit. F*ck Mikes Kitchen in Parktown! You are about to get served. The f*ck!? F*ck y’all food! At this, you are all f*cking with me and my guys for nothing. Talking about 'I’m gonna call the police', call them! Scary ass bitch. Say never go to Mikes Kitchen Parktown. The son of b*tches is racist! Yeah I said! You all gone have to kill me. Mikes kitchen in Park Town is going down!”
Emtee's legal representatives have demanded that the establishment issue a public apology on Wednesday to the star or they will proceed with legal action.
TshisaLIVE has reached out to the establishment for comment and was referred to its publicist Melinda Shore who said; “We are handling this privately. It's not a matter they want to handle in the media. It's being handled and taken seriously.”
Emtee threatens legal action after popular Joburg eatery 'refuses' him entry for 'smelling like weed'
Journalist
Image: Instagram/Emtee
