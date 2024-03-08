Call me ‘Miss Hourglass’, says Sbahle Mpisane after breast implant

This is not the first time Sbahle has gone under the knife.
Entertainment
Sbahle Mpisane has revealed she went under the knife to increase the size of her breasts.
The fitness guru and reality TV star took to Instagram on Sunday to share images from her breast augmentation experience.
“My confidence body is officially complete. The body calculations have added up, call me Miss Hourglass,” she wrote.
During a recent sit down with YouTuber Owamie Netshivhazwaulo, Sbahle explained why she decided to undergo surgery.
“I'm always posting my bikini pictures and I look A1, but there's always a lot of negative comments on a good picture. People won't say how good it is or how nice your bikini looks or anything., Everyone will just say the breasts are missing. They were not bad at all, they were beautiful.”
This is not the first time Sbahle has gone under the knife.
In 2018 she was involved in a near-fatal car accident and suffered severe injuries with numerous broken bones.
Since her recovery, Sbahle has hoped to look like her original self and had work done at Skin Renewal in Sandton to achieve this.
“I’ve done the 3D rhinoplasty non-surgical nose job, the RID weight loss programme and a few facials to hydrate my skin. Due to my car accident damage, I decided to do this cosmetic treatment on my nose to heighten and refine my nasal bridge, giving it an elevation as it was before,” she previously told TshisaLIVE.
“Affected by stress I had hormonal weight gain and struggled to reset my hormones, but the RID supplements balanced everything. Today I've returned to my slim body. I can’t say I’m stress-free but my system is well-balanced without the worries about pimples.”
