Organisers expect cracking Nafa Easter Tournament

Organisers of the 51st Northern Areas Football Association Easter Tournament expect 2024’s event to be bigger and better.
The tournament will take place from March 29 to April 1 at the Gelvandale Track and Gelvandale Grounds.
In 2023,160 teams competed in the tournament, ranging from junior boys and girls to senior women and men, with 422 matches played over four days.
With the addition of the newly promoted teams from the first division to the premier league, Nafa president Clive Kilian said it would increase the competitiveness of the tournament and bring more excitement.
The event’s major sponsor is Astron Energy (previously Caltex), and it has gained a new sponsor in Cerebos in 2024, adding to existing backers Fain, Coca-Cola and KFC.
The groups are:
Women
Group A: Booysen Pride, Stardrift, Golden Stars, Park United
Group B: Rangers, Helenvale United, Hotspurs, Saints
Men
Group A: Swallows, Celtic, Park United, Booysen Pride
Group B: Westlake, Sibanye, Helenvale United, Glenville Celtic
Group C: Shooting Stars, Bloom Stars, Rangers, KS Spurs
Group D: Windvogel All Stars, Callies (PEFA), Apex United, Ebenezer
Group E: Fairdene, Stardrift, Fairview Rovers, Saints
Group F: Shamrocks, Bloom Callies, Hotspurs, Blackpool
