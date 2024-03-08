Soccer

Organisers expect cracking Nafa Easter Tournament

08 March 2024
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Soccer reporter
The Northern Areas Football Association Easter Tournament is set to take place during the Easter weekend at the Gelvandale Track and Gelvandale Grounds
POPULAR EVENT: The Northern Areas Football Association Easter Tournament is set to take place during the Easter weekend at the Gelvandale Track and Gelvandale Grounds
Organisers of the 51st Northern Areas Football Association Easter Tournament expect 2024’s event to be bigger and better.

The tournament will take place from March 29 to April 1 at the Gelvandale Track and Gelvandale Grounds.

In 2023,160 teams competed in the tournament, ranging from junior boys and girls to senior women and men, with 422 matches played over four days.

With the addition of the newly promoted teams from the first division to the premier league, Nafa president Clive Kilian said it would increase the competitiveness of the tournament and bring more excitement.

The event’s major sponsor is Astron Energy (previously Caltex), and it has gained a new sponsor in Cerebos in 2024, adding to existing backers Fain, Coca-Cola and KFC.

The groups are:

Women

Group A: Booysen Pride, Stardrift, Golden Stars, Park United

Group B: Rangers, Helenvale United, Hotspurs, Saints

Men

Group A: Swallows, Celtic, Park United, Booysen Pride

Group B: Westlake, Sibanye, Helenvale United, Glenville Celtic

Group C: Shooting Stars, Bloom Stars, Rangers, KS Spurs

Group D: Windvogel All Stars, Callies (PEFA), Apex United, Ebenezer

Group E: Fairdene, Stardrift, Fairview Rovers, Saints

Group F: Shamrocks, Bloom Callies, Hotspurs, Blackpool

