Kwezi Ndlovu is another thespian expecting to welcome a newborn this year.
The actress announced she is expecting a baby boy in a cute gender reveal attended by her family members and close friends, including actress Linda Mtoba and Brenda Mhlongo.
“Warning: Gender reveal may cause excessive happiness and baby fever. Proceed with caution. A special thank you to the dream team Ndumiso Mncwabe and The Creativity Lab for making this day so precious for my family and I,” she captioned the post.
Halala — ‘Muvhango’ actress Angela Atlang is expecting
Entertainment
Image: Supplied/Bornaking Photography
Congratulations are in order for Angela Atlang and her partner as they have a baby on the way.
The actress took to her timeline to share a picture from her pregnancy photoshoot when making the announcement.
“For His promises are yes and amen. Here we grow again,” she captioned the post.
Kwezi Ndlovu is another thespian expecting to welcome a newborn this year.
The actress announced she is expecting a baby boy in a cute gender reveal attended by her family members and close friends, including actress Linda Mtoba and Brenda Mhlongo.
“Warning: Gender reveal may cause excessive happiness and baby fever. Proceed with caution. A special thank you to the dream team Ndumiso Mncwabe and The Creativity Lab for making this day so precious for my family and I,” she captioned the post.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Events
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure