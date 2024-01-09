×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Leisure

Halala — ‘Muvhango’ actress Angela Atlang is expecting

10 January 2024
TshisaLIVE
Entertainment
Angela Atlang debuts her baby bump.
Angela Atlang debuts her baby bump.
Image: Supplied/Bornaking Photography

Congratulations are in order for Angela Atlang and her partner as they have a baby on the way. 

The actress took to her timeline to share a picture from her pregnancy photoshoot when making the announcement.

For His promises are yes and amen. Here we grow again,” she captioned the post. 

Kwezi Ndlovu is another thespian expecting to welcome a newborn this year.

The actress announced she is expecting a baby boy in a cute gender reveal attended by her family members and close friends, including actress Linda Mtoba and Brenda Mhlongo. 

“Warning: Gender reveal may cause excessive happiness and baby fever. Proceed with caution. A special thank you to the dream team Ndumiso Mncwabe and The Creativity Lab for making this day so precious for my family and I,” she captioned the post. 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...
Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...

Most Read