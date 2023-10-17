Legendary R&B group, Boyz II Men have added an additional show for their highly anticipated South African tour.
The extra show will be on Wednesday, November 1 at the SunBet Arena at Time Square in Pretoria, where they will also be performing on November 2.
The trio's tour kicks off in Cape Town on October 31 at the Grand Arena, GrandWest, followed by the two Pretoria shows and a final show in North West at the Superbowl in Sun City on November 4.
With four Grammy awards, the group has been consistent in maintaining their status throughout their 25-year career. The group has also won a whopping nine American Music awards, nine Soul Train awards, three Billboard awards, as well as a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
In a statement shared with TshisaLIVE announcing their tour, the group’s management earlier this year said the musicians were looking forward to coming to the motherland.
Tickets start from R890 and can be purchased on Ticketpro.
Boyz II Men add additional show for their SA tour
