'Get out there and live your life' — Cassper Nyovest on Twitter life fiction

Cassper Nyovest shared his two cents about the realities of social media, advising artists to switch off from being online and live their lives.

Taking to his Twitter/X timeline recently, he said it was not a “real place”.

“Dear artist, listen to me. I kid you not, Twitter is not a real place, It’s a bubble. Get out there and live your live. Build a real life for yourself that you don’t have to escape to feel any kind of euphoria,” he wrote.

Cassper joined a long list of Mzansi A-listers supported Grammy-Award-winning DJ Black Coffee at his sold-out show at Madison Square Gardens in New York City on Saturday.

Taking to his Instagram timeline, seemingly inspired by Black Coffee, he said he was looking forward to the next chapter in his life.

“Most of my career/life was fuelled by me competing or wanting to be better than my haters/enemies. The next chapter in my life is motivated by me yearning to be better than my past. Whoever I was yesterday, I’m kicking his as* today!!!! God engineering,” he wrote.

Another musician who gave artists advice is amapiano songstress Lady Du.

She recently gave the 411 on owning their own music and the business side of making it.

Taking to her Twitter/X timeline, she shared the dynamics of how she produced her upcoming album.

“My album is produced by kids! I have no famous producers, I’m teaching kids the business! They all get equal royalties as me! Own your things I beg you! What someone else can do for you, you can do for yourself with the right connections. Study the game, forget the fame,” she wrote.