Proteas will choke back tears during anthems, says Chauke

Proteas assistant coach Dumisani Chauke cannot promise she will be able to keep her emotions in check when the national anthems are played for SA's opening game of the 2023 Netball World Cup against Wales in Cape Town on Friday (6pm).
Chauke missed out on an opportunity to represent the national team at the World Cup as a player, but will finally line up for the anthem at the Cape Town International Convention Centre as a technical staff member.
It is expected to be an emotionally charged moment for her and the rest of the team, who will be heavily burdened by the expectation of playing the World Cup Cup on home soil, the first time the tournament has been held in Africa.
The first Netball World Cup in Africa runs until next month, with Tonga and Fiji getting the ball rolling at 9am on Friday, until the final on August 6.
“This is my first World Cup,” Chauke, who represented the country at SA A level in 2009, said.
“When you sing the anthem [at a World Cup], it's always special because a moment like that may never come again. I can’t really predict how it is going to be.
“Probably there are going to be tears all round and that will make it a bit more special and a bit more historic for us as a team.
“I can’t predict how anyone of us is going to react, but I think it will be a surreal moment, where you will just have to pause and take it all in.”
Though emotions will run high, Chauke said it is important SA remain focused on the job against Wales.
“Unfortunately, time moves and after the anthems we will need to focus on taking the centre pass.”
Chauke said the past few months had been overwhelming for her personally, but the Proteas, under the meticulous guidance of head coach Norma Plummer, had ticked the right boxes in their preparations.
Chauke cannot believe she is part of the tournament.
“It still feels like it’s a dream and sometimes I keep on pinching myself to say listen we are in the moment and this is really happening and I am part of it.”
She said she was learning immensely from vastly experienced Australian Plummer, a World Cup winner as a player in 1975 and as coach of her country in 2007 and 2011.
“She allows me to coach — I take some of the sessions at training because she wants me to to be independent.
“You just want to listen to everything she says and also be open to ask questions and make inputs regarding some of the things we do here at home.
“She has confidence in my coaching abilities and my knowledge gives me the confidence when I step on court and do coaching.
“She trusts and believes in me and it makes me confident.”
Chauke said the Proteas’ squad was perfectly balanced.
“We have seasoned players who are playing in their third and fourth World Cups and have some young kids coming through who are eager and fearless and ready to learn.
“The foundation has been laid and it is like a chess board, we just need to know which pieces to move when, how and why.
“We have the building blocks, we are just looking to take it one day at a time.
“In a game of chess, you don’t win with one move but we have all the pieces on the board and it is just a matter of bringing them together and at the right time.”
Proteas will choke back tears during anthems, says Chauke
Emotions expected to run high as Netball World Cup starts in Cape Town
Image: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images
