Here's why Doctor Khumalo did the 'Masked Singer SA'

Football legend Doctor Khumalo has described his experience on The Masked Singer SA as “one like no other” after he was unmasked on the global singing phenomenon at the weekend.
The former Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana midfielder stunned TV viewers and a panel of “detectives” — J'Something, Somizi Mhlongo, Sithelo Shozi and Skhumba — when he was revealed as the celebrity behind the football-inspired costume.
He became the third star to be unmasked on the local spin-off, joining zebra (The Lazy Makoti) and rooster (Victor Matfield).
“I've been in the industry for so many years and have participated in so many shows, but nothing like this one,” Khumalo said.
“When Anele [Mdoda] called and asked me to be a part of it, I thought to myself 'why would she call me?'. I weighed my options and seeing that my schedule wasn't that hectic, I chose to do it. I knew it would be fun because I know the American version of the show ...
“There was so much involved in it. I had to wear a full mask hiding my face when the driver would come to pick me up at my house. Most of the communication was via email. No one from the production team had to see me ... I think the only person from production who got to see me was Khaya Mthethwa who was in charge of the singing rehearsals.”
Still to be unmasked this season are the tree, elephant, warrior, hippo, watermelon, sunflower, doughnut, lollipop and rhino, who have had viewers on the edge of their seats guessing the mysterious celebrities.
From the list of songs given to him by Mthethwa, Khumalo chose to sing a rendition of Sipho “Hotstix” Mabuse’s smash hit Burnout — a song that's dear to his heart as the legendary musician played a pivotal role in how he should carry and conduct himself in the industry.
“Bra Sipho has now turned into a friend of mine. Growing up in Soweto, I used to admire how he moves and portrays himself. One thing I must also say is, it's only now that I got to understand what Bra Sipho was singing about — bear in mind, I don't know how many times I've sung that song,” he said, before breaking out into laughter.
“Remember I did a song with Bob Mabena called Get Funky, so singing in front of people wasn't scary for me, it was actually a piece of cake. Everything about being a part of the show was different. I still don't even know the identities of the other celebrities, so I can't even tell you who else is a part of the show ... but it was tons of fun.”
Khumalo is currently on a quest to unearth young football talent through his sports academy.
“Developing young talent still remains vital to me. The bigger picture though is for my academy to become the biggest in Africa. It looks like something we don't have in South Africa and I hope to achieve my goal,” he said.
“I want to be remembered as the guy who was all about sports and one who wanted to showcase the talent of neglected players — both male and female.”
Here's why Doctor Khumalo did the 'Masked Singer SA'
Online journalist
Image: Supplied
Football legend Doctor Khumalo has described his experience on The Masked Singer SA as “one like no other” after he was unmasked on the global singing phenomenon at the weekend.
The former Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana midfielder stunned TV viewers and a panel of “detectives” — J'Something, Somizi Mhlongo, Sithelo Shozi and Skhumba — when he was revealed as the celebrity behind the football-inspired costume.
He became the third star to be unmasked on the local spin-off, joining zebra (The Lazy Makoti) and rooster (Victor Matfield).
“I've been in the industry for so many years and have participated in so many shows, but nothing like this one,” Khumalo said.
“When Anele [Mdoda] called and asked me to be a part of it, I thought to myself 'why would she call me?'. I weighed my options and seeing that my schedule wasn't that hectic, I chose to do it. I knew it would be fun because I know the American version of the show ...
“There was so much involved in it. I had to wear a full mask hiding my face when the driver would come to pick me up at my house. Most of the communication was via email. No one from the production team had to see me ... I think the only person from production who got to see me was Khaya Mthethwa who was in charge of the singing rehearsals.”
Still to be unmasked this season are the tree, elephant, warrior, hippo, watermelon, sunflower, doughnut, lollipop and rhino, who have had viewers on the edge of their seats guessing the mysterious celebrities.
From the list of songs given to him by Mthethwa, Khumalo chose to sing a rendition of Sipho “Hotstix” Mabuse’s smash hit Burnout — a song that's dear to his heart as the legendary musician played a pivotal role in how he should carry and conduct himself in the industry.
“Bra Sipho has now turned into a friend of mine. Growing up in Soweto, I used to admire how he moves and portrays himself. One thing I must also say is, it's only now that I got to understand what Bra Sipho was singing about — bear in mind, I don't know how many times I've sung that song,” he said, before breaking out into laughter.
“Remember I did a song with Bob Mabena called Get Funky, so singing in front of people wasn't scary for me, it was actually a piece of cake. Everything about being a part of the show was different. I still don't even know the identities of the other celebrities, so I can't even tell you who else is a part of the show ... but it was tons of fun.”
Khumalo is currently on a quest to unearth young football talent through his sports academy.
“Developing young talent still remains vital to me. The bigger picture though is for my academy to become the biggest in Africa. It looks like something we don't have in South Africa and I hope to achieve my goal,” he said.
“I want to be remembered as the guy who was all about sports and one who wanted to showcase the talent of neglected players — both male and female.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure