Panyaza Lesufi vows full account of every CV submitted for Youth Day jobs initiative
All applicants' details were captured on the system, and if their printed CVs cannot be found, officials will ask them to resubmit, says premier
Image: Lubabalo Lesolle/Gallo Images
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi has vowed that every application submitted for the Nasi iSpani job initiative will be accounted for and processed, while an investigation is launched into the source of videos and images showing CVs being discarded.
The Gauteng government advertised “8,000 new jobs for youth” and said 6,000 more jobs would be advertised in July. Long queues were seen on Youth Day with applicants flocking to submit their CVs for various posts advertised for the various departments in the province.
On Monday, images and clips were shared on social media showing applications scattered on the ground and in boxes.
Lesufi, in a statement released on Tuesday afternoon, expressed concern about what he said were efforts to “discredit” the programme.
“In the voice notes it is alleged that the CVs of some of the applicants who applied for the advertised vacancies through the Nasi iSpani campaign at some of the 22 walk-in centres were dumped and will not be processed.
“The source of the videos and the images circulating on social media is being investigated by the office of the premier to determine their origin and action will be taken,” he said.
“We wish to allay all the applicants’ fears that all the CVs that were received via the jobs portal and at the walk-in centres will be accounted for and that the various departments and entities are busy with the capturing process,” Lesufi said.
Once this process is complete, applicants will get a reference number confirming receipt of their application. This is likely to be within the next two weeks.
“We wish to assure all applicants who submitted their applications physically that their information was captured on the register they completed.
“If their CVs cannot be found, we will contact them and ask them to resubmit before the closing date, which is July 14,” Lesufi said.
