“This show is an honest and unfiltered look at their lives as they try to find their place in the world. We are sure that audiences will once again be captivated by the Mseleku children and find out how they are evolving.”
Izingane zeS’thembu promises to be an entertaining, captivating and thought-provoking show, and the perfect addition to your compact experience, read the statement.
Though Uthando Nes'thembu did extremely well and was a hit with their viewers, I don't think we needed another spin-off from the family.
I also struggle to see what entertainment value the children will provide.
But here's why it might just work:
Sibling dynamics
On the show fans have been getting snippets of the relationship between the siblings and they never got to see them alone. It would be interesting to see them get along as children of the popular polygamist.
Mpumelelo's pursuit into polygamy
Mpumelelo Mseleku has been vocal about the kind of lifestyle choices he has made. He has expressed interest in polygamy.
In a recent sit-down on The Venting Podcast, Mpumelelo was candid about his decision to have two girlfriends.
“We have a lot of girlfriends and then there would be one you choose as a woman you could take home to introduce to the family. You can't just have one girlfriend and make that girl your wife only for that person to betray you. You have to date a lot of women then choose,” he said.
The children's newfound freedom
Everyone knows when you get that moment and are away from your parents things can get pretty wild and out of control. The children are finding their voices and making their mark away from their parents' wings so it might just be something to write home about.
WATCH | The 'Izingane zeS’thembu' trailer has dropped, and here's why we think the show will be epic!
Journalist
Image: Twitter
Another reality show is making its way to Mzansi television courtesy of Musa Mseleku's five older children.
The show will make its debut on June 27 at 8pm on Mzansi Magic.
Taking to his Instagram timeline, the proud dad shared the trailer of Izingane zeS’thembu and thanked his late grandmother for the news.
“When God shows up, He excels. Ngiyabonga kakhulu ku gogo u Flo Mseleku umnikazi womuzi, ku ma u Nomathemba Joyce Mseleku ku Makhosikazi ka Musa Mseleku ngothi lwabo, we are witnessing the next generation carrying forward the Mseleku legacy.
“To my kids, salute Bafowethu kusho mina uzigi zamadoda zimulande kodwa azimufici.”
Shirley Adonisi, director of local entertainment channels at M-Net, said Izingane zeS’thembu will answer many viewers' questions and curiosity about the Mseleku children that might have arisen while watching Uthando neS’thembu”.
