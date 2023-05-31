Thando Thabethe joins Hollywood stars in sci-fi animated series

Thando Thabethe's global career expansion is on the up and up after she scored a role on Netflix animation series My Dad the Bounty Hunter.
The actress' timeline was flooded with congratulatory messages from her industry colleagues and fans after she was announced to be joining season 2 of the sci-fi animated series alongside Hollywood stars Janet Hubert, Keith David, Tim Meadows, Ralph Ineson, Chelsea Peretti and Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje.
The show, which has featured in the Netflix TV top 10 lists in 39 countries, follows two children as they discover that their father is the toughest bounty hunter in the galaxy when they accidentally hitch a ride into space.
The second season of the show is set to debut on Netflix globally on August 17 2023.
This announcements follows the launch of Thando’s reality show on BET Africa called Unstoppable Thabooty featuring her friend Given Baloyi, radio presenter Mantsoe “Pout” Tsatsi, producer Tumi Maimela, as well as her mom Sibongile Thabethe and sister Sanele Thabethe as cast members.
“We all played open cards. The point of the show is to let people in. The show is very personal. I was shocked. I’ve watched it a few times and realise that people are watching you talk about real-life experiences. It didn’t sink in until today,” Thabethe told Sunday Times.
Speaking to Variety, Thabethe said being a part of stories produced for a global audience helped expose her as a rising international talent.
“We’re finding ourselves working in spaces and with people that we otherwise wouldn’t imagine ourselves working in."
