Actress Nomzamo Mbatha has joined the growing list of South African talent thriving in Hollywood and her recent film, Assassin, in which she co-stars alongside Bruce Willis, is just one example of how the actress has firmly planted herself in the States' entertainment industry.
While she's based in the US, Nomzamo is hardly ever in one place for long and has made it her mission to travel the world — not only for herself, but for the home country she strives to represent in different spaces.
In an interview with TshisaLIVE, the actress talked about life in the States, working in Hollywood with people she's always admired and making sure she's what comes to mind when people think “African excellence”.
“I never want to be boxed as a performer. I always want to give to the people who support my journey, but also film and TV series lovers, an actor or a performer who is doing different things and trying out different things. Being in this film was fantastic because I get to play a role unlike any I have played before.”
Assassin is a Hollywood thriller that centres on the near future, in which a secret military group led by Willis’s character uses newly invented microchip technology to perform deadly and extremely covert missions by entering the bodies of other people.
Nomzamo plays Alexa and said she is excited to see how people receive her work.
“What people can expect is to see me in a different light,” said the actress.
LISTEN | Nomzamo Mbatha chats 'Assassin', being Bruce Willis' co-star and winning in Hollywood
Image: Veli Nhlapo
