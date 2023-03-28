SNAPS | 'I love Bali' — Inside Brendan and Mpoomy's romantic trip

After working hard in the first trimester of 2023, singer Brendan and his wifey Mpoomy have taken a well-deserved trip to Bali and the couple are living their best lives over there.

Taking to their social media, the pair said they've been thinking about taking time out after completing the big projects they were working on which include Brendan Praise's latest album.

“Album locked, off to a much needed holiday,” Brendan shared.

Breathing a sigh of relief, Mpoomy let her followers know she was out of the office to go breathe different air in Bali.

“Out of office. Let me tell you, last year while planning for fest, I could just tell that I am gonna need a big holiday ... and one thing I suck at is planning a holiday🫠shame I don’t have the patience.@blacktrotters_ planned our entire Bali trip and all I have had to do is pack and bring myself... everything is thought out for me , I could pack well because I had my itinerary before hand. It’s giving soft nje konke,” she wrote.

While in Bali, she shared a reel and this caption expressing her feels: “An experience ... Today has been filled with the most beautiful and peaceful rain. Everything my heart needs. We checked into a new space on the other side of town. Everything is beautiful. I love Bali.”

Check out their snaps and videos below: