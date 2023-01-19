Congratulations are in order for Kefilwe Mabote after she revealed she is now a married woman.
The social media influencer took to Instagram on Thursday sharing a reel of her wearing a blanket as a shawl among cattle.
“This time it is to infinity. I remember God’s teachings vividly, stumbling across Psalm 37:4 which read: 'Delight yourself in the Lord, and He will give you the desires of your heart,” she captioned the post.
Kefilwe said the traditional ceremony took place on January 3.
Celebrities in the comments section of the post wished her well in this next chapter of her life.
“You finally made a choice of the cow ... I love umkhwenyana and I am sure he is happy right now,” said Shauwn Mkhize.
“Congratulations angel love, light and eternal happiness,” Minnie Dlamini wrote.
“Awww yes and amen. Congratulations sis! May this part of your lives be infinitely blessed and abundant,” Bontle Modiselle wrote.
Watch the video below:
WATCH | She said yes! Kefilwe Mabote is officially off the market
Journalist
Image: Via Instagram
Congratulations are in order for Kefilwe Mabote after she revealed she is now a married woman.
The social media influencer took to Instagram on Thursday sharing a reel of her wearing a blanket as a shawl among cattle.
“This time it is to infinity. I remember God’s teachings vividly, stumbling across Psalm 37:4 which read: 'Delight yourself in the Lord, and He will give you the desires of your heart,” she captioned the post.
Kefilwe said the traditional ceremony took place on January 3.
Celebrities in the comments section of the post wished her well in this next chapter of her life.
“You finally made a choice of the cow ... I love umkhwenyana and I am sure he is happy right now,” said Shauwn Mkhize.
“Congratulations angel love, light and eternal happiness,” Minnie Dlamini wrote.
“Awww yes and amen. Congratulations sis! May this part of your lives be infinitely blessed and abundant,” Bontle Modiselle wrote.
Watch the video below:
Kefilwe also took to her Instagram stories sharing videos of her wedding preparations.
See the snaps below:
Image: Instagram/ Kefilwe Mabote
Image: Instagram/ Kefilwe Mabote
Thandeka Zulu also recently shared a precious moment she had with her hubby AfroSoul band member Sabelo “Muji” Ngema at their traditional wedding.
The actress took to her timeline sharing footage of her and her husband dancing together at their wedding in December last year with the caption: “Swipe left to see what happens when you marry your friend.”
Watch the videos below:
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure