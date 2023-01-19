DJ Shimza is jetting off to Paris Fashion Week soon.
He shared a poster with his name visible in the line-up of artists billed to perform at the fashion show.
Shimza has been a globetrotter of note travelling and playing his sets across the world.
The DJ played to a sold-out show at Quantum Brooklyn in New York City last year.
His US tour began on October 6.
“It was my first time playing in New York, quite an exciting but also a nerve-racking experience leading up to the show,” Shimza told TshisaLIVE.
“I didn’t know what to expect and wondered if I would be able to sell tickets to my own show. But we sold out the venue and people really loved it. I also enjoyed myself — the vibe and atmosphere was amazing.”
“I’m looking forward to more connections and collaborations with people I connected with this side. The world has warmed up to the Afro house sound and I’ve already built some great connections in Europe, so 2023 should be very interesting.”
Shimza to perform at Paris Fashion Week
Journalist
Image: Instagram/ DJ Shimza
DJ Shimza is jetting off to Paris Fashion Week soon.
He shared a poster with his name visible in the line-up of artists billed to perform at the fashion show.
Shimza has been a globetrotter of note travelling and playing his sets across the world.
The DJ played to a sold-out show at Quantum Brooklyn in New York City last year.
His US tour began on October 6.
“It was my first time playing in New York, quite an exciting but also a nerve-racking experience leading up to the show,” Shimza told TshisaLIVE.
“I didn’t know what to expect and wondered if I would be able to sell tickets to my own show. But we sold out the venue and people really loved it. I also enjoyed myself — the vibe and atmosphere was amazing.”
“I’m looking forward to more connections and collaborations with people I connected with this side. The world has warmed up to the Afro house sound and I’ve already built some great connections in Europe, so 2023 should be very interesting.”
The music producer said he felt he had reached the ceiling where music was concerned in Mzansi.
“I said it was going to take time to crack where we are now. With my career, I never plan the future. The work I did during the lockdown is what's translating now. Everywhere I go people are showing me videos and reels I was doing with the Kunye stream. Those clips shared online went viral in the European space,” he said.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure