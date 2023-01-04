Thobile MaKhumalo Mseleku has a great year ahead of her, including possibly launching her music career.
‘2023, new me’ — Inside MaKhumalo’s plan to take over the music industry
Image: Instagram/ Thobile Khumalo
Thobile MaKhumalo Mseleku has a great year ahead of her, including possibly launching her music career.
Fans previously caught a glimpse of MaKhumalo's vocal abilities on her reality show and on YouTube when she performed at MaCele's wedding anniversary late last year.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE recently, the star said she plans to venture into the music industry in the near future to shed light on the message of love.
"I'm driven by something all the time, which is why people don't see me sing all the time. I am a very spiritual person. Music is something I'll do in the near future.
"I don't want to do it because of others but rather let it be my decision. People always ask that I release an EP or an album because they like the way I sing but my reasons for singing are different,"
Having featured on Mzansi Magic's Uthando Nes’thembu, The Real Housewives of Durban, and SABC1's talk show Igumbi Lamakhosikazi in 2022, she added another show under her belt this year titled Ezomshado.
Thobile said she was grateful to be given platforms that allow her to make an impact on people's lives.
"I'm excited I got an opportunity to help other people and make their marriages better than before. I've been part of a team that helps society,
"People got to know me from a show that is marriage-based and made it easy for them to engage with me on marriage-based issues. I am a very family orientated person."
The star has been able to tap into her own experiences with marriage to help others on their journeys.
"Marriage is a journey that you walk every day and it gets better as time goes. You have to be open to the fact that it's not perfect and you are not alone. I've come to understand this is an unscripted journey."
