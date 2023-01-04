Newzroom Africa had social media in uproar after they shared a post — which has since been deleted — advertising that Somizi would share his views on the incident.
While some said Somizi was free to share his views on the matter, others said it was an attention-seeking exercise.
“Somizi le yena shouldn't say yes to everything. He should have known this is above him. This is a huge matter not to be taken lightly,” wrote one Twitter user.
'He's going to speak about racism at Maselspoort because he's in Sarafina': Outrage over Somizi commentary gig
Journalist
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Newzroom Africa's decision to rope in Somizi Mhlongo for analysis of the alleged Maselspoort Resort racist attack has sparked debate and outrage.
The Idols South Africa judge and media personality was among the celebrities who took to their timeline expressing anger at a viral video showing a group of white men allegedly attempting to prevent black teens from swimming in a pool at a resort outside Bloemfontein in the Free State on Christmas Day.
The video showed men demanding a black teenager get out of the water, then hitting or shoving him back in, grabbing a child by the throat and pulling his hair. One man was seen holding a boy under the water.
Newzroom Africa had social media in uproar after they shared a post — which has since been deleted — advertising that Somizi would share his views on the incident.
While some said Somizi was free to share his views on the matter, others said it was an attention-seeking exercise.
“Somizi le yena shouldn't say yes to everything. He should have known this is above him. This is a huge matter not to be taken lightly,” wrote one Twitter user.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure